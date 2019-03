Western Germany-based speed metal band, Warrant, started out in 1983, broke up in '85, reunited in '99 and played Germany's Wacken Open Air festival once more in 2017. Pro-shot footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Come and Get It"

"The Rack"

"Immortal"

"Scavanger's Daughter"

"Nuns Have No Fun"

"The Enforcer"