Germany’s ASSASSIN Sign With Massacre Records

May 22, 2018, an hour ago

Massacre Records has announced the signing of German thrash legends Assassin.

Assassin are a hybrid of speed thrash metal and hardcore splashed with a sense of humor, it grabs you by the throat and kicks your ass.

Originally formed in 1985, the band has already released numerous demos, albums as well as a DVD. They aren't strangers to the stages at festivals and in clubs either.

The album from Assassin is due for release in spring 2019.

(Photo by Robert Schmidt)



