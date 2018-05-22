Germany’s ASSASSIN Sign With Massacre Records
Massacre Records has announced the signing of German thrash legends Assassin.
Assassin are a hybrid of speed thrash metal and hardcore splashed with a sense of humor, it grabs you by the throat and kicks your ass.
Originally formed in 1985, the band has already released numerous demos, albums as well as a DVD. They aren't strangers to the stages at festivals and in clubs either.
The album from Assassin is due for release in spring 2019.
(Photo by Robert Schmidt)