Germany’s CYTOTOXIN To Release Gammageddon In July; Track Streaming

During the night of April 26th, 1986, a world-changing accident occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. A catastrophic meltdown befell Reactor No. 4, resulting in core explosions and open-air fires. Copious quantities of radioactive materials and airborne isotopes were consequently dispersed into the atmosphere and surrounding lands. The disaster has been widely regarded as the worst accident in the history of nuclear power globally. As a result, Reactor No. 4 was destroyed and is being enclosed in a concrete and lead sarcophagus to prevent further escape of radioactivity. Large areas of Europe were affected by the accident. The radioactive cloud spread as far as Norway.



Moved by devastating consequences of the event, a German band called Cytotoxin pulverized the death metal world in 2010. In 2011, Cytotoxin released their self-produced full-length, Plutonium Heaven. Just one year later, they entered Kohlekeller Studios (Aborted, Benighted) to forge their critically-lauded Radiophobia full-length released via Unique Leader Records in 2012. A stunning display of musical precision, Metal Wani awarded the record a perfect 10/10 review calling it the, "most technical music I've ever heard," further lauding its, "well-structured slams and breakdowns... This music will make you headbang till you become Nearly-Headless Nicholas!...a milestone in the world of death metal."



Five years later, it is time for Cytotoxin's Gammageddon. Captured earlier this year again at Kohlekeller Studios, Gammageddon centers itself on the city of Pripyat. Named after the nearby Pripyat River, Pripyat was founded on February 1970 as the ninth nuclear city -- a type of closed city -- in the Soviet Union, to serve the nearby Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. It was officially proclaimed a city in 1979, and had grown to a population of nearly 50,000 by the time it was evacuated the day after the Chernobyl disaster. The city is now a ghost town. Gammageddon serves as a soundtrack to the horrors leading to the evacuation with its unadulterated technical extremity. At a 40 minute run time, even the deepest, densest bunkers won't protect you from this massive overindulgence of radioactive brutality.



Gammageddon will be released on CD and digital formats via Unique Leader Records on July 28th.

Preorders will be announced in the coming weeks. The track “Radiatus Generis” is streaming below.

Notes the band of the track, “You all have had almost five years to prepare for the next radioactive fallout, but you may not be ready for such an overdose of extreme metal.This is brutal... this is frightening... this is Gammageddon!"

Tracklisting:

“Radiatus Generis”

“Chaos Cascade”

“Gammageddon”

“Chernopolis”

“Deadzone Outpist”

“Redefining Zenith”

“Corium Era”

“Antigenesis”

“Outearther”

“Sector Zero”

“Radiatus Generis”: