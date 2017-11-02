Germany’s GRABAK Premier “Phoenix” Lyric Video

German black metal outfit Grabak will release its sixth studio album, Bloodline Divine, on November 17th via Massacre Records. A lyric video for the song “Phoenix” can be found below.

The album was mixed and mastered by Andy Schmidt and Michel Boer at Echolux Tonstudio. Bloodline Divine is characterized by furiously fast riffs and atmospheric parts, as well as a gut-wrenching sound. The cover artwork was created by Dan Verkys.

"Post Lucis Natum" (Intro)

"Via Dolorosa"

"Sinnocence"

"Corpsebride"

"Oblivion"

"Seelensammler"

"Bloodline Divine"

"S.T.U.K.A."

"Phoenix"

"Apostate"

"Phoenix" lyric video: