Germany’s PALACE Announce Reject The System Album

Germany’s Palace are back with their new album, Reject The System, due for release April 3 via Massacre Records.

Mixing and mastering was handled by producer Kai Stahlenberg. Following the release of The 7th Steel, Palace wanted to record an album with an even heavier sound - and so they did. Reject The System turned out to be the band's heaviest and varied album to date.

The first digital single from the album is called "Final Call Of Destruction", and will be released on March 4 along with a lyric video.

The record release show will take place on April 3 at the 7er Club in Mannheim, Germany.

Cover art by Andreas Wagner:

Tracklisting:

“Force Of Steel”

“Soulseeker”

“Final Call Of Destruction”

“The Faker”

“Hail To The Metal Lord”

“Bloodstained World”

“Valhalla Land”

“Legion Of Resistance”

“Wings Of Storm”

“No One Break My Will”