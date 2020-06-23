Germany’s PARADOX – New Album To Be A Continuation From 1989’s Heresy

Germany thrash metal veterans Paradox will release their new album via AFM Records later this year.

The band states in an update: “First of all we are happy to tell you that we have been working on a new album since quite some time and we have already advanced far in the recording process.

It will be our 8th studio album and already our 6th album to be released through AFM Records in our 20 year collaboration with the label.

“A release date for the new album, which will be a concept album and a lyrical continuation of the band’s classic album Heresy (1989), will be announced separately.

“Original lyricist Peter Vogt (Product Of Imagination/Heresy) returns after over 30 years and is responsible for the story and the album concept.

“Also returning to the band after three decades is original founding member Axel Blaha (drums). The lineup is completed by returning members Christian Muenzner (guitars) and Olly Keller (bass).”