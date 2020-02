Germany death metal outfit Sabiendas will release their new album, Repulsive Transgression, on April 24 via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by the band's drummer Toni Merkel. Artwork by Björn Lensig:

Repulsive Transgression is a catchier, more balanced effort than their previous releases. First single, “Savagery And Bloodthirst”, is due for release next week.