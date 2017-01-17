Germany’s TRAVELIN JACK Sign With Steamhammer / SPV; New Album Due This Summer

Steamhammer/SPV have signed one of Germany‘s hottest new rock acts, Berlin‘s quartet Travelin Jack, for the world excuding Japan. The group surrounding vocalist Alia Spaceface blends its classic brand of hard rock with strong influences that date back to 1970s glam rock and bands/artists such as Thin Lizzy, Rush, David Bowie, the Scorpions and Deep Purple. Among the visual highlights of their explosive live show are, among others, made-up faces, platform shoes and glitter outfits.

Travelin Jack was founded in summer 2013 by Alia Spaceface, guitarist Flo ‘The Fly’ Kraemer, bassist Steve Burner and drummer Montgomery Shell. Only one year later, their first single, “Madness”, arrived at the stores, followed by the debut album New World in 2015. The band has already completed two successful tours and played important festivals in Germany, Sweden and Sardinia. Currently the four musicians are busy working on the preproduction of their second, as yet untitled album which is scheduled for release in summer 2017.

Flo ‘The Fly’ is delighted to sign with Steamhammer/SPV: “We look forward to working with such a renowned and committed record company. Steamhammer/SPV allows us full artistic freedom – a privilege that we value highly.”

Olly Hahn, A&R and International Product Manager at Steamhammer/SPV, is thrilled with his latest signing: “You absolutely have to hear and see this fantastic act with its sensational vocalist! We’re proud and happy to welcome Travelin Jack to our big Steamhammer family.”

Pictured above from left to right: Frank Uhle (Managing Director SPV), Montgomery Shell (Travelin Jack), Alia Spaceface (Travelin Jack), Olly Hahn (A&R Steamhammer), Flo"The Fly" Kraemer (Travelin Jack), Steve Burner (Travelin Jack)