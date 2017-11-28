Germany’s VERHEERER Announce Debut Album Details

No need to travel all the way to Norway to evoke the sinister tunes and darkest form of art: Based in the nothernmost part of Germany, Flensburg, black metal outfit Verheerer have unveiled first and exciting details about their upcoming debut album titled Maltrér.

Formed in 2008 by band members BST and SMN, Verheerer have released one EP to date. Set for a release on January 19th, 2018 with Vendetta Records, the band has now unleashed their stunning album artwork as well as the tracklist for Maltrér.

The band comments:

“We're pleased to once again work with the maniacs of Vendetta Records for our first full-album, Maltrèr, which unleashes the ties of Archar and pushes our journey to a new chapter. Maltrèr continues where we stopped at Archar and broadens our sonic variety in all directions.”

In support of Maltrér, Verheerer will announce more exciting news as well as live shows for 2018 very soon.

Tracklisting:

“Oratio”

“Kultyst”

“Vertigo”

“Maltrér”

“Anima Sola”

“Nachtfall”

“Heimgang”