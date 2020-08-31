GERRY McGHEE - Memorial Site Launched For Late BRIGHTON ROCK Frontman

On August 25, Brighton Rock vocalist Gerald Damian "Gerry" McGhee - who found more worldwide success with Isotope Music Canada, Isotope Music UK, and the recent major resurgence of vinyl, launching Precision Record Pressing - passed away due to cancer.

A memorial site in celebration of Gerry has been launched here.

According to the site, at Gerald's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. If so desired, donations to Steadman Hospice Brantford would be appreciated by the family. Please feel free to leave condolences online at baygardens.ca."

Brighton Rock released four albums throughout their career including Brighton Rock (1985), Young, Wild and Free (1986), Take a Deep Breath (1988), and Love Machine (1991). The band's hits included “Can’t Wait For The Night” and "One More Try”.