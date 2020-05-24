Get Ready To Visit Hotels For Concerts Once The Pandemic Is Over

COVID-19 is definitely a name we are all tired of hearing about at this point. The new coronavirus has taken over the entire world, affecting every single person and every single aspect of our daily lives. We now have to adapt to a completely new lifestyle, meaning no hanging out with our loved ones, no going to restaurants or on vacation, no concerts, no movies, no casinos, etc, which has undoubtedly been very hard. But we aren’t the only ones who have to adjust to the new reality.

There is basically no sector or industry left that COVID-19 hasn’t taken its toll on. Businesses all over the world have had to go through drastic changes in order to survive these hard times. Some have made the decision to go online full time, while others have had to cut back on their staff and decrease their spendings as much as possible. But in some cases, even these measures aren’t enough.

Some don’t have the option of going online and have gone completely off the radar. But others used this time to blossom and concentrate on the digital market. Canadian businesses are a good example of that as they have used this time very wisely. Now we can do things like online tourism in Canada, we can also attend concerts or play at or seek entertainment online. Canada has seen a huge rise in the number of real money online casinos for Canadian players, and the trend is continuing to grow. This type of online entertainment has become very mainstream and accessible for most people living in Canada. Apart from being a much more comfortable way to gamble, it also adds the element of newness to the experience and offers unique experiences, which are often missing from regular casinos. Not only that but online casinos provide great entertainment amidst the social distancing craze and deliver the best of the gambling world without any health risks involved

A lot of sectors are trying to use this situation to their advantage and are looking forward to the period after the pandemic is over. One of the said industries is the concert industry, which is definitely in one of the stickiest situations. It has been said that the concert industry will be the last to reopen due to many reasons and this has been very tough for a lot of people employed in this sector as well as for those, who love a good concert.

How the concert sector is dealing with the current events

With not too many options to choose from, this industry doesn’t have much to do other than wait for the end of the pandemic, when it will be safe once again for thousands of people to gather and have fun together. But that is far ahead in the future according to many different CEOs of concert centers. Many artists have had to cancel their tours and concerts, some even postponing them to 2021-2022. The reasons for this are very clear. The main issue is that there is no way people can self-distance, even in theaters or stadiums, as there will be no way to control how far away people are standing from one another when we have to do with a huge crowd. There is no way to self-distance backstage as well. Putting up the lights, getting ready to do the show, rehearsals, actors, and performers in the dressing rooms, all of this simply can’t work in harmony with self-distancing.

Due to this, while there is no way for concerts to be held in the next couple of months, in order to give something to the hungry audiences, many artists have decided to join forces and offer online concerts, which are definitely more comfortable to attend than the regular ones. Musicians like David Guetta, Jordin Sparks, Miley Cyrus, Diplo, Charli XCX are just a few among hundreds of artists that have scheduled virtual concerts for their fans. There will even be a virtual edition of Detroit’s Movement Music Festival on May 23-25, which usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend.

Other artists like Coldplay, Rex Orange County, and Nial Horan, have been organizing at-home concerts while live streaming on social media platforms, offering their fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite musicians while they perform some of their most famous hits.



Other than host virtual concerts and live streams, artists don’t have much left to do. But this situation didn’t bring their spirits down in the slightest as all of them are anticipating the time when they will be able to get back on stage and go back to their normal lifestyles.



What’s next for the industry?



While concentrating on virtual evens, the industry executives and CEOs have to think about the future as well. Even though artists probably won’t be able to go on stadium tours around the world this year, there still is a possibility of hosting concerts but in a more moderate way after the pandemic is over. Meaning that the audience will be limited to no more than a couple hundred and the venues will be much smaller.

One of those venues in hotels, which are willing to let artists use their halls as concert venues, where the number of people attending and the number of people the room is able to hold will be greatly different. This is because these people will have to sit a few feet away from each other, on chairs scattered all across the room. This does have positive sides as well other than the safety of your health. This can be a good option for those who hate standing in a pool of people, with no room to breathe.

While this doesn’t seem like the perfect concert atmosphere it’s the only choice we have. The fact that normal concerts won’t come back at least until 2021 is not a debatable one. But we must focus on what’s the most important, which is respecting safety regulations so that we can enjoy things like concerts and other events as soon as possible.