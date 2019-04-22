GETAWAY VAN Premier Music Video For "Lord I've Been Running" Single

New to the Vancouver rock scene, Getaway Van has been maneuvering through venues to bring their slightly out of control punky blues stoner fuzz rock to entertained audiences for the past year. Collectively, the band shares a broad taste in music and using that to their advantage it's translated into a record full of different styles and influences that they released back in February. A video for the single "Lord I’ve Been Running" can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Branches"

"Comin' Back"

"Follow Me"

"Ugh"

"Blacktop Mistress"

"You Make Everything"

"Lord I've Been Running"

"So Long"

Outro

"Lord I've Been Running" video:

(Photo - MarkBell Photography)