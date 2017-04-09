GHOST - A Complete Guide To "Square Hammer"
Ultimate Guitar has provided everything you need to know about the story behind Ghost's song "Square Hammer", including amp and pedal settings as well as used guitar techniques. Following is an excerpt from the rundown.
Story Behind The Song
Ghost is easily recognizable because of its eccentric on-stage presence. Five of the group's six members wear virtually identical, face-concealing costumes. The most distinguishable member is the vocalist, who wears a prosthetic face with skull face paint, appearing as what can be described as a "demonic anti-Pope."
For a better understanding of "Square Hammer," we need to go back because previous Ghost's albums established a story-line about the Anti-Christ.
On the first album, Opus Eponymous, songs refer to the advent of the Anti-Christ. The birth and the arrival of the Anti-Christ on Earth is the main theme of the second album Infestissumam. The third album, Meliora, describes establishing Anti-Christ's reign on Earth.
"Square Hammer" extends the idea behind the third album. The song is proposing people to swear to the devil instead of god. This sets the notion that the devil is no longer an abstract idea, but rather is an established entity. It also introduces the idea that the devil occupies the spirit of people. Right before the release of "Popestar", the band promoted the song with a "Summoning" video, which declared the idea, that the band shouldn't be overwhelmed with their success and shouldn't forget about their main mission.
Ghost have announced additional headlining dates to take place this summer during the band's North American tour with Iron Maiden. Pre-sale tickets for the 13 headlining dates are available for purchase now. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning this Friday, March 31st at 10 AM local time.
The band have also announced the following VIP packages for the newly announced headlining shows:
Additionally, Ghost recently announced that a special VIP Upgrade Package will be available at all upcoming dates with Iron Maiden, which includes early VIP entry, a pre-show meet and greet, collectible items, and more.
