GHOST Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzles Out In March

The iconic art of some of metal's most influential and highly regarded albums will be presented in puzzle form for the first time ever. UK's Zee Productions will release the classic Ghost album covers as 500-piece jigsaws: Opus Eponymous, Infestissumam, Meliora and Prequelle will be released on March 13. All puzzles come in a vinyl box set-sized box, that will fit alongside vinyl record collection.

Last year Zee Productions launched a new range of rock and metal jigsaw puzzles, Rock Saws. The first collection included jigsaws based on some of the greatest albums in heavy metal history from Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Judas Priest and Slayer. The artwork from each of these legendary albums is now available as a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high-quality board.

