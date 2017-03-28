GHOST Announce Additional Headlining Dates During North American Tour With IRON MAIDEN

Ghost have announced additional headlining dates to take place this summer during the band's North American tour with Iron Maiden. Pre-sale tickets for the 13 headlining dates are available for purchase now. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning this Friday, March 31st at 10 AM local time.

The band have also announced the following VIP packages for the newly announced headlining shows:

Papa - Meet & Greet Package

Package includes:

* One premium reserved or general admission ticket

* VIP early entry into the venue

* Exclusive preshow meet & greet with Papa at his altar of worship

* Personal photograph with Papa

* Collectible Papa autographed 8x10 photo

* Specially designed & very collectible Ghost "spirit" board (limited print; exclusive to VIP packages only!)

* Ghost commemorative coin

* Official Papa meet & greet laminate

* Exclusive Ghost tour merchandise item

* Very limited availability

Ghost - Popestar VIP Package

Package includes:

* One premium reserved or general admission ticket

* VIP early entry into the venue

* Specially designed & very collectible Ghost "spirit" board (limited print; exclusive to VIP packages only!)

* Ghost commemorative coin

* Exclusive Ghost tour merchandise item

* Popestar VIP laminate

* Limited availability

Additionally, Ghost recently announced that a special VIP Upgrade Package will be available at all upcoming dates with Iron Maiden, which includes early VIP entry, a pre-show meet and greet, collectible items, and more. For more information on the VIP package, visit this location. See below for a complete list of upcoming live dates.

Headlining dates:

June

6 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

14 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theater

17 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Center

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Pavilion at Concrete Street

26 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

30 - Fresno, CA - Rainbow Ballroom

July

8 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater

18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Previously announced dates with Iron Maiden:

June

3 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

4 - Philadelphia, VA - Wells Fargo Center

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

15 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

16 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

24 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

28 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

July

1 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - Kansas City

12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

16 - Ville De Quebec, QC - Centre Videotron

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center