GHOST Announce European Leg Of The Ultimate Tour Named Death; ALL THEM WITCHES, TRIBULATION To Support

Ghost have announced a fall European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death. Kicking off on November 16 in Nottingham, England, and wrapping up on December 19 in Toulous, France, support will be supplied by All Them Witches and Tribulation.

Says Ghost: "We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation. Tickets available Friday."

Tour dates:

November

16 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

17 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

22 - London, UK - Wembley SSE Arena

23 - Leeds, UK - Arena

30 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

December

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Universum

3 - Budapest, Hungary - BSA

5 - Mantova, Italy - PalaBam

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

8 - Barcelona, Spain - St. Jordi

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

11 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

13 - Strasbourg, France - Zenith

17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

18 - Nantes, France - Zenith

19 - Toulouse, France - Zenith