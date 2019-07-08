GHOST Announce European Leg Of The Ultimate Tour Named Death; ALL THEM WITCHES, TRIBULATION To Support
July 8, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Ghost have announced a fall European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death. Kicking off on November 16 in Nottingham, England, and wrapping up on December 19 in Toulous, France, support will be supplied by All Them Witches and Tribulation.
Says Ghost: "We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation. Tickets available Friday."
Tour dates:
November
16 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
17 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
18 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
20 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
22 - London, UK - Wembley SSE Arena
23 - Leeds, UK - Arena
30 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
December
1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Universum
3 - Budapest, Hungary - BSA
5 - Mantova, Italy - PalaBam
6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
8 - Barcelona, Spain - St. Jordi
10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo
11 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
13 - Strasbourg, France - Zenith
17 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
18 - Nantes, France - Zenith
19 - Toulouse, France - Zenith