GHOST Announce North American Tour Dates

Ghost will be haunting the lands of North America this fall. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning June 12th at 10 AM, local time and general tickets will be available to the public beginning June 15th at 10 AM, local time. A complete list of rituals can be found below. Pre-sale and VIP packages here.

October

26 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom

29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre

November

1 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre

3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

9 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

12 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre

13 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater

15 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

20 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

24 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

30 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre

December

1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

2 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

8 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

10 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome

11 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)