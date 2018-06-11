GHOST Announce North American Tour Dates
Ghost will be haunting the lands of North America this fall. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning June 12th at 10 AM, local time and general tickets will be available to the public beginning June 15th at 10 AM, local time. A complete list of rituals can be found below. Pre-sale and VIP packages here.
October
26 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom
29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre
November
1 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre
3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
4 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
8 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
9 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
12 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre
13 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater
15 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
20 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre
23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
24 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater
25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
30 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre
December
1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
2 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
4 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
7 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
8 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
10 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome
11 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
14 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)