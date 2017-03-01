GHOST BATH Announce April Headline Tour In Support Of Forthcoming Starmourner Full-Length

Atmospheric black metallers, Ghost Bath, confirm their North American spring headlining tour. Set to commence on April 14th and run through April 26th, support will be provided by Astronoid. The band's latest trek follows their tour with Amigo The Devil, currently underway.

Ghost Bath will be touring in support of their impending new full-length, Starmourner, set for release on April 21st via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. "This will be our first tour in support of Starmourner," comments vocalist/ mastermind Nameless. "We are all excited to play new material and will have the new record available as well as all new merch. We played with Astronoid last year and know that this package is something special. Hope to see you all there."

All tour dates are listed below.

Starmourner takes these concepts to a higher level. It explores joy (instead of sorrow), the cosmos (instead of earth), and paradise (instead of purgatory.) But most importantly, it explores ecstasy - instead of tragedy - as its basic human emotion. With over 72 minutes of heavy, melodic, and dramatic black metal, it is Ghost Bath's most ambitious undertaking yet.

The album takes its listener on a journey in a variety of ways; Each track is accompanied by a beautifully crafted painting as well as a "parable" to read alongside. This allows the listener to explore not only the audio soundscapes, but a visual and imaginative experience through as they delve into the album. "The stories, or parables, look into Jewish angelology and the hierarchy of angels as found in the bible and other religious texts," says vocalist/ mastermind Nameless. "Although the album has a definitive joyful and hopeful feel, it is still drenched in depression and sorry, as any true Ghost Bath record should be."

Starmourner was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Josh Schroeder and features cover artwork Luciana Nedelea.

Starmourner tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Seraphic”

“Ambrosial”

“Ethereal”

“Celestial”

“Angelic”

“Luminescence”

“Thrones”

“Elysian”

“Cherubim”

“Principalities”

“Ode”

“Thrones”:

Pre-order the album at this location.

Tour dates:

March (with Amigo The Devil)

1 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

3 - Now That's Class - Cleveland, OH

4 - Metro - Baltimore, MD

5 - Revolution - Amityville, NY

7 - The Met - Providence, RI

8 - Zaphod Beeblebrox - Ottawa, ON

9 - Flour City Station - Rochester, NY

10 - House Cafe - Dekalb, IL

11 - Amsterdam - St. Paul, MN

April (with Astronoid)

14 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

15 - TBA - Regina, SK

16 - Distortion - Calgary, AB

17 - Astoria - Vancouver, BC

18 - Highline - Seattle, WA

19 - Ash Street Saloon - Portland, OR

20 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

21 - Complex - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

23 - Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ

25 - Marquis - Theater Denver, CO

26 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO