GHOST BATH Release “Seraphic” Music Video; New Album Out Today

Atmospheric black metallers, Ghost Bath, have released a video for “Seraphic”, a track from their new full-length, Starmourner, out today, April 21st, via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Watch the new clip below. Order the album at this location.

Starmourner was recorded, mixed, mastered, and produced by Josh Schroeder (Battlecross, Still Remains), and features cover artwork by Luciana Nedelea (Enbilulugugal, Foehammer).

Starmourner tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Seraphic”

“Ambrosial”

“Ethereal”

“Celestial”

“Angelic”

“Luminescence”

“Thrones”

“Elysian”

“Cherubim”

“Principalities”

“Ode”

“Seraphic” video;

“Ambrosial”:

“Thrones”:

Tour dates:

April (with Astronoid)

21 - Complex - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

23 - Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ

25 - Marquis - Theater Denver, CO

26 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO