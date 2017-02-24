GHOST BATH - Starmourner Album Details Revealed; “Thrones” Track Streaming

Depressive black metal merchants, Ghost Bath, have announced the release of Starmourner on April 21st via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released the first single from that record, entitled "Thrones", available for streaming below.

Starmourner takes these concepts to a higher level. It explores joy (instead of sorrow), the cosmos (instead of earth), and paradise (instead of purgatory.) But most importantly, it explores ecstasy - instead of tragedy - as its basic human emotion. With over 72 minutes of heavy, melodic, and dramatic black metal, it is Ghost Bath's most ambitious undertaking yet.

The album takes its listener on a journey in a variety of ways; Each track is accompanied by a beautifully crafted painting as well as a "parable" to read alongside. This allows the listener to explore not only the audio soundscapes, but a visual and imaginative experience through as they delve into the album. "The stories, or parables, look into Jewish angelology and the hierarchy of angels as found in the bible and other religious texts," says vocalist/ mastermind Nameless. "Although the album has a definitive joyful and hopeful feel, it is still drenched in depression and sorry, as any true Ghost Bath record should be."

Starmourner was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Josh Schroeder and features cover artwork Luciana Nedelea.

Starmourner tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Seraphic”

“Ambrosial”

“Ethereal”

“Celestial”

“Angelic”

“Luminescence”

“Thrones”

“Elysian”

“Cherubim”

“Principalities”

“Ode”

Pre-order the album at this location.

Ghost Bath will hit the road this March with Amigo The Devil.

Confirmed dates are as follows:

March

1 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

3 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class

4 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

5 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

7 - Providence, RI - The Met

8 - Ottawa, ON - Zaphod Beeblebrox

9 - Rochester, NY - Flour City Station

10 - Dekalb, IL - House Cafe

11 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam