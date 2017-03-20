GHOST BATH Streaming New Track “Ambrosial”

Atmospheric black metallers, Ghost Bath, are streaming the track “Ambrosial”, from their impending new full-length, Starmourner, set for release on April 21st via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Listen to the song below.

Starmourner was recorded, mixed, mastered, and produced by Josh Schroeder (Battlecross, Still Remains), and features cover artwork by Luciana Nedelea (Enbilulugugal, Foehammer).

Starmourner tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Seraphic”

“Ambrosial”

“Ethereal”

“Celestial”

“Angelic”

“Luminescence”

“Thrones”

“Elysian”

“Cherubim”

“Principalities”

“Ode”

“Ambrosial”:

“Thrones”:

Pre-order the album at this location.

Tour dates:

April (with Astronoid)

14 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

15 - TBA - Regina, SK

16 - Distortion - Calgary, AB

17 - Astoria - Vancouver, BC

18 - Highline - Seattle, WA

19 - Ash Street Saloon - Portland, OR

20 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

21 - Complex - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

23 - Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ

25 - Marquis - Theater Denver, CO

26 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO