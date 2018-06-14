GHOST BATH To Tour North America with ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, WOLVHAMMER
June 14, 2018, 25 minutes ago
Depressive suicidal black metallers Ghost Bath will join Abigail Williams and Wolvhammer on tour this August / September. The band will be supporting their latest album Starmourner, which was released last year via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Confirmed dates are as follows:
August
19 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar (no Wolvhammer)
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge
28 - Madison, WI - Ruby
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's
September
1 - Nashville, TN - The End
4 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class
5 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room
6 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
7 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
8 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar
9 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar
11 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
12 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
15 - Camp Hidden Valley, MD - Shadow Woods Fest
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live
18 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (with Revocation)
20 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar
21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (with Revocation)
22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live (with Revocation)
23 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club (with Revocation)
Ghost Bath refers to the act of committing suicide by submerging in a body of water. The band writes and creates under the assumption that music is an extension of one‘s own soul. They journey through the sorrow and sadness that all lives experience, but leave a glimmer of hope. They portray both deep anguish and angelic soundscapes that are sure to leave an impression on the listener. The band started in 2013 with the release of their self-titled EP on Solitude Productions. This was followed by their debut album titled, Funeral, which was released on Pest Productions in 2014. The band‘s sophomore album, Moonlover, was released in 2015 through Northern Silence Productions. A reissue was released by Nuclear Blast Entertainment in 2016 and the second part of that concept album circle, Starmourner, followed in spring 2017. The third and final part of the triptych is currently in the works.