GHOST BATH To Tour North America with ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, WOLVHAMMER

Depressive suicidal black metallers Ghost Bath will join Abigail Williams and Wolvhammer on tour this August / September. The band will be supporting their latest album Starmourner, which was released last year via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Confirmed dates are as follows:

August

19 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar (no Wolvhammer)

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

24 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

28 - Madison, WI - Ruby

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's

September

1 - Nashville, TN - The End

4 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class

5 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room

6 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

7 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

8 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

9 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti Bar

11 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

12 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

15 - Camp Hidden Valley, MD - Shadow Woods Fest

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live

18 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (with Revocation)

20 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (with Revocation)

22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live (with Revocation)

23 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club (with Revocation)

Ghost Bath refers to the act of committing suicide by submerging in a body of water. The band writes and creates under the assumption that music is an extension of one‘s own soul. They journey through the sorrow and sadness that all lives experience, but leave a glimmer of hope. They portray both deep anguish and angelic soundscapes that are sure to leave an impression on the listener. The band started in 2013 with the release of their self-titled EP on Solitude Productions. This was followed by their debut album titled, Funeral, which was released on Pest Productions in 2014. The band‘s sophomore album, Moonlover, was released in 2015 through Northern Silence Productions. A reissue was released by Nuclear Blast Entertainment in 2016 and the second part of that concept album circle, Starmourner, followed in spring 2017. The third and final part of the triptych is currently in the works.