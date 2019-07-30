GHOST - Capital Chaos TV Posts 3-Camera Edit Of "Rats" From Heavy Montreal 2019

Ghost performed at Heavy Montreal 2019 this weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Capital Chaos TV has posted a 3-camera edit of the band performing their smash hit, "Rats".

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Faith"

"Cirice"

"Miasma"

"Year Zero"

"He Is"

"Mummy Dust"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

Encore:

"Monstrance Clock"

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge, also known as Cardinal Copia, at this year's Heavy Montreal. Tobias spoke about the transition from being anonymous with make-up, to being unmasked, his singing influence and a potential concept album in the future.

On the transition from masked to unmasked

Forge: "I didn't feel like I was an unrecognized person before. I don't feel like it was a night and day because it has been so gradual over all these years. I have also spent many hours standing behind venues talking to fans. I don't feel like there is a major difference."

On his vocal influences

Forge: "I have a lot of vocal heroes and heroines that might not be super evident in my singing. Some of my influences are female. I love Tori Amos, I spent a lot of time listening to her and imitating her, even Debbie Harry. A lot of punk rock, Pink Floyd as well, specifically David Gilmour would have been the one I imitate the most. Bad Religion.... a lot of the vocal harmonies and my way of phrasing is very Bad Religion inspired."

On the possibility of doing a full blown concept album

Forge: "The next album will be more thematically, the same vein as the previous one, Prequelle, but I can definitely see doing a concept like a rock opera in the future. If I ever make a rock opera it would probably won't be a rock record, but more like classical. Like the stuff you would hear in a musical, more score."

Ghost has scored its third consecutive Top 10 single from the band's Grammy-nominated album, Prequelle, with "Faith" claiming the #10 spot this week at Active Rock Radio. "Faith" joins the album's first two singles, "Rats" and "Dance Macabre", both of which went all the way to the #1 spot on the chart, with "Rats" steadfast at #1 for a record-setting eight consecutive weeks. Check out the very provocative, just-released "Faith" lyric video:

Ghost's Ultimate Tour Named Death North American headline arena tour starts on September 13 in Bakersfield, CA and will see an expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost's fan-favorite songs from the band's albums and EPs catalogs. The set list will include fan-favorites "Square Hammer," "Cirice," "Ashes," "He Is," "Year Zero," Rats," "Mummy Dust, "Life Eternal, "Dance Macabre," and "Faith." Ghost is also set to preform at the upcoming Heavy MTL festival in Montreal.

The band recently announced a fall European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death. Kicking off on November 16 in Nottingham, England, and wrapping up on December 19 in Toulous, France, support will be supplied by All Them Witches and Tribulation.

Find Ghost's tour itinerary here.