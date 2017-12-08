GHOST - Ceremony And Devotion Live Album Available Digitally; "Absolution" Video Streaming

Grammy Award-winning band Ghost today released a live double-album entitled Ceremony And Devotion.The album was recorded during the band's critically exalted Popestar tour during the summer of 2017 and documents Ghost's unforgettable live show in pursuit of becoming the world's next great arena band. Ceremony And Devotion is available to stream and download now via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Google Play. Watch a new music video for live album track "Absolution" below.

Ceremony And Devotion was produced and mixed by Tom Dalgety and features fan favorites spanning the band's entire catalogue from Opus Eponymous (2010) to Infestissumam (2013) to Meliora (2015) to the Popestar EP (2016). The album will be available physically on double CD and double LP on January 19, 2018. Exclusive, limited edition "translucent tigers eye" colored vinyl and bundles including a lenticular poster, limited edition 8-track, and t-Shirt, will be available exclusively in the Ghost Shop here.

Ghost's most recent studio album, Meliora, and its accompanying EP Popestar, elevated the Swedish rock band into the pantheon of the greatest rock bands on earth and resulted in a Grammy Award for 'Best Metal Performance'. Meliora debuted at #1 at Independent Retail, #2 at Rock, and in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Chart, selling over a quarter million copies globally. Popestar debuted at the #1 position on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums chart and produced an Active Rock chart topper with "Square Hammer".

Along the way Ghost have racked up both widespread critical acclaim and adoration from a legion of fans across the globe in a genre stagnated by Nü metal for nearly two decades.

Tracklisting

"Square Hammer"

"From The Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Con Clavi con Dio"

"Per Aspera Ad Inferi"

"Body and Blood"

"Devil Church"

"Cirice"

"Ghuleh"

"Year Zero"

"Spöksonat"

"He Is"

"Mummy Dust"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"Monstrance Clock"

"Absolution":