Ghost performed at Heavy Montreal 2019 this weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Faith"

"Cirice"

"Miasma"

"Year Zero"

"He Is"

"Mummy Dust"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

Encore:

"Monstrance Clock"