GHOST Frontman PAPA EMERITUS - "It's Never Really Been A Band In The Classic Sense"

In a new interview with CBS Philly posing as one of Ghost's Nameless Ghouls, founder and frontman Papa Emeritus (Tobias Forge) discussed the history and nature of the band, which is more of a solo project at the end of the day. An excerpt from the story is available below.

Forge: "I started writing songs for it in 2006. There has been about 10 to 15 people now going in and out of the band so, there’s been a lot of rotation. It’s never really been a band in the classic sense in that you have someone who plays his or hers instrument and that she or he is the only person in the world that can make it sound like that. People have a tendency to want to feel that they’re very important for something. If it’s not crucial that they’re there, there will also be a little bit of a friction there."

Go to this location for the complete story.

Ghost fully embraces the horror genre, frequently paying homage to classic films on album art and shirt designs. The Swedish band has teamed with horror apparel company Fright-Rags to release a collection of exclusive merchandise.

The line includes four shirts from artists Justin Osbourn, Christopher Lovell, and Abrar Ajmal, evoking the sinister imagery associated with the band, along with four custom-knit sock designs featuring the unmistakable visage of frontman Papa Emeritus and the Nameless Ghouls.

The Ghost Collection is on sale now at Fright-Rags.com, where you can also find original merchandise from Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and countless horror movies. Quantities are limited.