GHOST Frontman PAPA EMERITUS Joins KREATOR For “Satan Is Real” Performance On German TV; Video

Last night, Tuesday, April 25th, Kreator were joined by Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus, as well as Drangsal singer/guitarist Max Gruber, for a performance of the Gods Of Violence album track “Satan Is Real” on German television show Circus HalliGalli. Video of the performance can be seen below:

Kreator are gearing up to lay waste to Australia and New Zealand this September. Polish crushers Vader are on the bill as support for the duration of the tour. Dates are as follows:

September

2 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio

5 - Perth, Australia - Capitol

7 - Adelaide. Australia - The Gov

8 - Melbourne, Australia - 170 Russell

9 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

10 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

Go to this location for ticket information. Kreator’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.

Kreator’s new album, Gods Of Violence, is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order the album here.

The exclusive North American cover for Gods Of Violence was created by renowned artist Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Machine Head, Soulfly, Hatebreed).

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth, Katatonia) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was also completed at Fascination Street Studios by Tony Lindgren. Gods Of Violence will contain 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

The standard cover for Gods Of Violence, created by Jan Meininghaus, can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Apocalypticon”

“World War Now”

“Satan Is Real”

“Totalitarian Terror”

“Gods Of Violence”

“Army Of Storms”

“Hail To The Hordes”

“Lion With Eagle Wings”

“Fallen Brother”

“Side By Side”

“Death Becomes My Light”

“Fallen Brother” video:

“Totalitarian Terror” video:

“Satan Is Real” video:

“Gods Of Violence” video: