GHOST Frontman TOBIAS FORGE On Supporting METALLICA - "There Definitely Are Moments Where You Have To Pinch Yourself"

Speaking with UK-based Kerrang!, Ghost frontman / mastermind Tobias Forge commented on the band supporting Metallica through the summer of 2019, saying "That was a very cool tour. I ticked off a lot of venues I dreamed of playing. When you’re being asked to support a big band, because they want to give you their support, that makes you very strong as a band. I think if you ask Bokassa as well, they’d probably say the same thing. They were there on the initiative of Metallica, which is such an endorsement that you’d be crazy – or stupid – not to do it."

K: As someone who grew up listening to Metallica, how does it feel supporting them?

Forge: "When you think about it like that, it seems strange and surreal. There definitely are moments where you have to pinch yourself. I’m so lucky that I got to tour with and watch the band every night – a band I used to go see when I was a kid. It was a surreal experience, considering that journey. To your younger self it’s an unrealistic dream, but when it happens it doesn’t feel so strange. I probably feel the way Metallica felt when they met Queen or became friends with Deep Purple."

Forge recently guested on Gear Factor talk about riffs and guitars, sharing some of his top musical influences along the way. Check out the video below.

Forge: "One riff that just came out of nowhere, one of the most economical riffs I've ever heard, and so fun because I can really hear James (Hetfield) laughing when he came up with it is (plays 'Master Of Puppets'). That's a fun riff. James Hetfield is definitely one of the best guitar players that has ever walked this earth. Even though I know sort of theoretically how to play 'Master of Puppets,' it's impossible to play downstrokes the way that he does from start to finish for seven minutes."