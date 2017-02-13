GHOST IRIS Debut “Save Yourself” Music Video
February 13, 2017, an hour ago
Ghost Iris have released a video for "Save Yourself”, a track from their upcoming album, Blind World, out on February 17th via Long Branch Records. The new video is available for streaming below.
Vocalist Jesper Vicencio Gün states: “‘Save Yourself’ is the next level of Ghost Iris. We wanted to create almost a pop song but with metal instrumentals, which I think we achieved. The video is our bid for a "Euphoric State" pt. 2. We upgraded from the bicycle to a limo. We're funny like that."
Blind World contains 10 brand new tracks from Denmark’s most streamed metal act in 2016, including the singles "Pinnacle" and "Save Yourself". Pre-order the album at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Gods Of Neglect”
“Save Yourself”
“The Flower Of Life”
“Pinnacle”
“No Way Out”
“Blind World”
“Time Will Tell”
“The Silhouette”
“After The Sun Sets”
“Detached”
“Save Yourself” video: