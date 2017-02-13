GHOST IRIS Debut “Save Yourself” Music Video

Ghost Iris have released a video for "Save Yourself”, a track from their upcoming album, Blind World, out on February 17th via Long Branch Records. The new video is available for streaming below.

Vocalist Jesper Vicencio Gün states: “‘Save Yourself’ is the next level of Ghost Iris. We wanted to create almost a pop song but with metal instrumentals, which I think we achieved. The video is our bid for a "Euphoric State" pt. 2. We upgraded from the bicycle to a limo. We're funny like that."

Blind World contains 10 brand new tracks from Denmark’s most streamed metal act in 2016, including the singles "Pinnacle" and "Save Yourself". Pre-order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Gods Of Neglect”

“Save Yourself”

“The Flower Of Life”

“Pinnacle”

“No Way Out”

“Blind World”

“Time Will Tell”

“The Silhouette”

“After The Sun Sets”

“Detached”

“Save Yourself” video: