GHOST IRIS To Release Apple Of Discord Album In February; "Cowardly Pride" Music Video Streaming

Ghost Iris have premiered their new single and video for "Cowardly Pride". A video for the song can be found below. It's the first track taken from the third studio album, Apple Of Discord, which will be released on February 22nd via Long Branch Records.

Not only is Ghost Iris one of the leading progressive metalcore bands out of Denmark, but also serves as a perfect example for the modern days musical market. Having started as a DIY internet phenomenon in 2015 the band not only managed to build a strong team behind them, but also made their mark in the main metal community in a rather short space of time.

In 2016 the band achieved having the most streamed Danish metal album on Spotify at 1,6 million streams, and at the time of writing their general streams are in excess of 5 million.

Their two first albums, Anecdotes Of Science & Soul and Blind World, have both received grand praise for their playful, yet catchy approach to technical metal. Technically enhanced, yet melodic guitars; fast-driven, yet groovy drums and an extraordinary wide vocal range from diverse angry growls to striking clean vocals are the bands signature. With the aim to provide the listener an experience that is as catchy and varied as it is hard-hitting, Ghost Iris manages to explore diverse moods and atmospheres.

The album will reflect the fundamental transformation the band has made since their founding only a few years ago. A transformation based on relentless motivation and optimism, personal and musical progress & growth and numerous touring experiences.

The album contains 10 songs of intensity, wrath and of course: the antidote. With Apple Of Discord, Ghost Iris is aiming to step up their touring game even more and will be heading out on multiple national and international tours throughout 2019 and onwards.

The new album was mastered by Buster Odeholm (Humanity's Last Breath, Oceano, Enterprise Earth, Currents) at Impact Studios while the artwork was created by Dixon Jong (Intuitive Designs).

Apple Of Discord is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- Long Branch Records Shop Bundle

- Bandcamp Bundle

- LP Edition (140g purple vinyl + Bandcamp download code)

- CD 8-panel-Digipak

- Download

- Stream

Tracklisting:

"Apple Of Discord"

"The Devil's Plaything"

"Final Tale"

"After The Sun Sets Pt. II"

"Beauty In Expiration" (feat. Don Vedda)

"The Rat & The Snake" (feat. Tyler Shelton of Traitors)

"Heaven Was Pure Hell"

"Cowardly Pride"

"Magenta Moon" (feat. Chad Ruhlig of For The Fallen Dreams)

"Virus"

"Cowardly Pride" video:

Tour dates (supporting Soen):

March

12 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - tbc

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

15 - Berlin, Germany - Roadrunner

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

18 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

20 - Hagen, Germany - Kultopia

21 - Cologne, Germany - Helios

25 - London, England - O2 Academy Islington

28 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

29 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

30 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

31 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA

April

2 - Paris, France - Backstage

3 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

4 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

5 - Rome, Italy - Orion Ciampino

6 - Fabricia, Italy - Sonic Room

(Photo - OD Visuals)