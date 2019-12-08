GHOST - Kaaos TV Audio Interview, Fan-Filmed Video From Sold Out Helsinki Show Available
December 8, 2019, an hour ago
Ghost performed at the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland on November 28th, where mastermind / frontman Tobias Forge was interviewed by Kaaos TV. In the audio clip below Forge discusses the band's popularity and gaining a large following of fans in a relatively short period of time. Fan-filmed video from the sold out show is also available.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Ashes"
"Rats"
"Absolution"
"Faith"
"Mary on a Cross"
"Devil Church"
"Cirice"
"Miasma" (Papa Sax Solo)
"Ghuleh / Zombie Queen"
"Helvetesfönster" (abridged)
"Spirit"
"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"
"Ritual"
"Satan Prayer"
"Year Zero"
"Spöksonat"
"He Is"
"Mummy Dust"
"Kiss the Go-Goat"
"Dance Macabre"
"Square Hammer"