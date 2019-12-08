GHOST - Kaaos TV Audio Interview, Fan-Filmed Video From Sold Out Helsinki Show Available

Ghost performed at the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland on November 28th, where mastermind / frontman Tobias Forge was interviewed by Kaaos TV. In the audio clip below Forge discusses the band's popularity and gaining a large following of fans in a relatively short period of time. Fan-filmed video from the sold out show is also available.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Absolution"

"Faith"

"Mary on a Cross"

"Devil Church"

"Cirice"

"Miasma" (Papa Sax Solo)

"Ghuleh / Zombie Queen"

"Helvetesfönster" (abridged)

"Spirit"

"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Ritual"

"Satan Prayer"

"Year Zero"

"Spöksonat"

"He Is"

"Mummy Dust"

"Kiss the Go-Goat"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"