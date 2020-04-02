GHOST - Knucklebonz To Release New Papa Nihil And Nameless Ghoul Figures; Video Trailer

Ghost has released the following Message From The Clergy:

"We wish to inform you Knucklebonz has created Ghost Papa Nihil, Nameless Ghoul Black Guitar & Nameless Ghoul White Guitar Rock Iconz™ Ltd. Edition Statues along with Ghost On Tour Stage Set Collectible. These limited editions are all available for pre-order now. Highly exclusive, each one is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue."

Pre-order here. Watch a video trailer below: