GHOST - Knucklebonz To Release New Papa Nihil And Nameless Ghoul Figures; Video Trailer
April 2, 2020, an hour ago
Ghost has released the following Message From The Clergy:
"We wish to inform you Knucklebonz has created Ghost Papa Nihil, Nameless Ghoul Black Guitar & Nameless Ghoul White Guitar Rock Iconz™ Ltd. Edition Statues along with Ghost On Tour Stage Set Collectible. These limited editions are all available for pre-order now. Highly exclusive, each one is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue."
Pre-order here. Watch a video trailer below: