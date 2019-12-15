GHOST Mastermind TOBIAS FORGE Talks Guitar Riffs - "JAMES HETFIELD Is Definitely One Of The Best Guitar Players That Has Ever Walked This Earth"

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge recently guested on Gear Factor talk about riffs and guitars, sharing some of his top musical influences along the way. Check out the video below.

Forge: "One riff that just came out of nowhere, one of the most economical riffs I've ever heard, and so fun because I can really hear James (Hetfield) laughing when he came up with it is (plays 'Master Of Puppets'). That's a fun riff. James Hetfield is definitely one of the best guitar players that has ever walked this earth. Even though I know sort of theoretically how to play 'Master of Puppets,' it's impossible to play downstrokes the way that he does from start to finish for seven minutes."