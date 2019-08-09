GHOST Mastermind TOBIAS FORGE Talks Musical Influences - "KISS And ALICE COOPER Have Had An Enormous Impact On Me"

Billboard recently caught up with Ghost mastermind and frontman Tobias Forge to discuss the success of the band, his musical influences, and Satanism. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On his musical influences

Forge: "KISS and Alice Cooper have had an enormous impact on me, ever since I was a tiny tad bigger than an infant. I like Blue Öyster Cult, but they were never as big of an influence as people think they were because they never had the significance for me as KISS or Alice Cooper had. It’s more a matter of (Ghost) being melodic rock but with a lot of multi-harmonized vocals that makes it sound like BOC.”

On Satanism

Forge: "The Satan that we are most commonly referring to in the Western world is obviously a product of Christianity. Within the confines and context of Christianity, no. They cannot exist without the other. That’s the problem with the entire concept of Satanism because, depending on who you’re talking to -- if you’re talking to a Bible thumper, Satan exists within the bras of women, and Satan exists within the confines of rock’n’roll music and drugs and everything that would be considered quote 'bad' and 'dangerous' and 'harmful'. And I think that in rock ’n’ roll and in pop culture, that is the thing that most people cling to.

Satan as a symbol or symbolic role model represents liberation and free thought and fun. Intellectualism as opposed to regression and stupidity. But if you’re talking about Satan as the main peddler and the prime motor for evil -- if I look at the world and I see evil, I think of ISIS and I think that’s pure evil, and that has nothing to do with a pop-cultural horned-goat half-man called Satan. So you really, really, really have to understand that the 'Satan' that has been embraced by artists in film, music, poetry and art going back centuries was made to scare people."

Ghost performed at Heavy Montreal 2019 this weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Capital Chaos TV has posted a 3-camera edit of the band performing their smash hit, "Rats".

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Absolution"

"Ritual"

"From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

"Faith"

"Cirice"

"Miasma"

"Year Zero"

"He Is"

"Mummy Dust"

"Dance Macabre"

"Square Hammer"

Encore:

"Monstrance Clock"

Ghost's Ultimate Tour Named Death North American headline arena tour starts on September 13 in Bakersfield, CA and will see an expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost's fan-favorite songs from the band's albums and EPs catalogs. The set list will include fan-favorites "Square Hammer," "Cirice," "Ashes," "He Is," "Year Zero," Rats," "Mummy Dust, "Life Eternal, "Dance Macabre," and "Faith." Ghost is also set to preform at the upcoming Heavy MTL festival in Montreal.

The band recently announced a fall European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death. Kicking off on November 16 in Nottingham, England, and wrapping up on December 19 in Toulous, France, support will be supplied by All Them Witches and Tribulation.

Find Ghost's tour itinerary here.