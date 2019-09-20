GHOST Mastermind TOBIAS FORGE Talks New Album - "I've Only Recorded A Demo Of One Track, Just To Feel That I've Started Doing Something"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Ghost band leader Tobias Forge talked about the band's next studio album, which will mark the follow-up to 2018's Prequelle.

Forge: "I'm still yet to start the real process. The real process being: in January, I go into the studio, Monday through Friday, every week, just finishing tracks. That's how it works. So up until then, I don't know, there might be a song in my head but it's not finished until it's recorded. I've only recorded, so far, a demo of one track, just to get my rocks off and feel that I've started doing something. One track is sort of listenable and then I have maybe 50 ideas for tracks but generally, in order to make a song, you need about three ideas to be put together into a song. So I feel that four months from now, the pile of ideas - riffs, vignettes, lyric ideas, and all these different things.

'From the Pinnacle to the Pit' (from Ghost's third album, 2015's Meliora) was written on bass. That's why it sounds like that. Some are written as a drum idea, like 'Death Knell' (from Ghost's 2010 debut Opus Eponymous) was written as a drum idea. So there are so many different angles that the songs can start from. But now, knowing that I have one song I can listen to and the pile of ideas, I feel very confident that [I can get a new album done] from January to September [2020] - that's the production window - January is starting and September is mastering, basically. I feel as prepared now as I have going in to make any of the previous albums."

Back during the summer of 1969, an up-and-coming band called Ghost, fronted by Papa Nihil, played its first date at The Whiskey A Go-Go on Hollywood's Sunset Strip. The show was to celebrate Ghost's first release on Galaxy Recordings, Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, the double-A-side 7" single featuring "Kiss The Go Goat" and "Mary On A Cross". Both songs can be streamed below.

This original Ghost lineup eventually disbanded and the single, its original tapes, and the band's only promo and live performance of "Kiss The Go Goat" ever filmed, were lost... that is until recently, when the songs and the Super 8 footage were discovered and resurrected by Papa Nihil.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Ghost's Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic: "Kiss The Go Goat" and "Mary on A Cross" will be re-released by Loma Vista on September 27 and can be pre-ordered via Ghost's website and from all digital platforms.

