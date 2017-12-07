GHOST - New Live Album Expected In January; Video Teaser Posted

Sweden's Ghost are teasing a new live album, entitled Ceremony And Devotion, for a possible January release. The band have released a teaser video, which can be see below.

No further details are available at this time. Stay tuned for updates and complete details. KnuckleBonz recently launched a pre-order for the Ghost Rock Iconz Statue. Only 1,666 statues will be available.

The Ghost Rock Iconz statue features Papa Emeritus III in this limited-edition collectible, which is currently in production slated for a February 2018 release date. This is a fine-art collectible; the statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. The statue stands approximately 8.5” tall and is officially licensed.

KnuckleBonz creates hi-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music. Pre-order to reserve your collectible statue.

Check out the KnuckleBonz Facebook page for updates on production.