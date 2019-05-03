GHOST - New Rock Iconz Collectible Figures On The Way; Video Trailer

Grammy Award-winning band Ghost have announced that KnuckleBonz has launched the pre-order for a new set of Rock Iconz limited edition statues. A video trailer can be found below.

These collectibles are in production. Ship date to be announced, estimated fall 2019.

The bundle includes all three statues including:

1) Ghost Papa Emeritus II Rock Iconz Statue

2) Ghost Cardinal Copia (Red Cassock) Rock Iconz Statue

3) Ghost Cardinal Copia (Black Tuxedo) Rock Iconz Statue

This bundle allows you to reserve all three limited edition statues at a savings of over 25% off the normal price for each statue.

Only 3,000 of each statue is made. These are highly exclusive, limited edition collectibles. Each one is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.

These Rock Iconz statues are 1/9th scale; figures are approximately 8.5″ tall.

This is an officially licensed product, created by KnuckleBonz, Inc. Using a team of highly skilled artists, each statue is sculpted and cast in poly-resin and then hand-painted in fine detail. These limited edition statues are highly collectible.

