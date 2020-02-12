GHOST - Papa Emeritus III Action Figure Available
February 12, 2020, an hour ago
The new Ghost Papa Emeritus III action figure from Super7’s ReAction line, which also includes Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Misfits figures, is now available at Fun.com.
Product Description: This figure may be plastic, but it's so metal! If you or someone you know are into the band Ghost, this Papa Emeritus action figure is a must-have! Depicting the Ghost frontman in his full Popestar regalia, this figure is sure to add some heavy metal aura to your life.
Order at Fun.com.