GHOST Premier Provocative Lyric Video For "Faith"

Ghost has scored its third consecutive Top 10 single from the band's Grammy-nominated album, Prequelle, with "Faith" claiming the #10 spot this week at Active Rock Radio. "Faith" joins the album's first two singles, "Rats" and "Dance Macabre", both of which went all the way to the #1 spot on the chart, with "Rats" steadfast at #1 for a record-setting eight consecutive weeks. Check out the very provocative, just-released "Faith" lyric video:

Ghost's Ultimate Tour Named Death North American headline arena tour starts on September 13 in Bakersfield, CA and will see an expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost's fan-favorite songs from the band's albums and EPs catalogs. The set list will include fan-favorites "Square Hammer," "Cirice," "Ashes," "He Is," "Year Zero," Rats," "Mummy Dust, "Life Eternal, "Dance Macabre," and "Faith." Ghost is also set to preform at the upcoming Heavy MTL festival in Montreal.

The band recently announced a fall European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death. Kicking off on November 16 in Nottingham, England, and wrapping up on December 19 in Toulous, France, support will be supplied by All Them Witches and Tribulation.

Find Ghost's tour itinerary here.