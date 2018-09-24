GHOST Premieres New Webisode, Chapter 5: The Call; Band To Open METALLICA's Summer 2019 WorldWired European Tour

Grammy-winning Swedish rock band Ghost will be the special guest on all four legs of Metallica's 2019 European stadium tour, Worldwired. The tour launches on May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal and will perform at 25 stadiums across 20 countries through August.

In the meantime, Ghost wish to inform you Sister Imperator is recovering nicely and has another important message for the legion.

Ghost will hit the road this fall when the band headlines its own A Pale Tour Named Death trek, first in North America kicking off October 25th in Dallas, TX, and then in Europe beginning February 30th, 2019. All Ghost headline shows can be accessed here.

Confirmed dates for Metallica's 2019 Worldwired European Stadium Tour are as follows:

May

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Restelo

3 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

8 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

10 - Zürich, Switzerland - Letzigrund

12 - Paris, France - Stade de France

June

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

13 - Köln, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium

July

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - Göteborg, Sweden - Ullevi

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen

16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 - Tartu, Estonia - Raadi Airfield

21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională

16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Mannheim, Germany - Palastzelt Maimarktgelände