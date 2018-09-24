GHOST Premieres New Webisode, Chapter 5: The Call; Band To Open METALLICA's Summer 2019 WorldWired European Tour
September 24, 2018, 2 hours ago
Grammy-winning Swedish rock band Ghost will be the special guest on all four legs of Metallica's 2019 European stadium tour, Worldwired. The tour launches on May 1st in Lisbon, Portugal and will perform at 25 stadiums across 20 countries through August.
In the meantime, Ghost wish to inform you Sister Imperator is recovering nicely and has another important message for the legion.
Ghost will hit the road this fall when the band headlines its own A Pale Tour Named Death trek, first in North America kicking off October 25th in Dallas, TX, and then in Europe beginning February 30th, 2019. All Ghost headline shows can be accessed here.
Confirmed dates for Metallica's 2019 Worldwired European Stadium Tour are as follows:
May
1 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Restelo
3 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
8 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome
10 - Zürich, Switzerland - Letzigrund
12 - Paris, France - Stade de France
June
8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle
11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
13 - Köln, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion
16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion
18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium
20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium
July
6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
9 - Göteborg, Sweden - Ullevi
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken
13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen
16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
18 - Tartu, Estonia - Raadi Airfield
21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium
August
14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională
16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
25 - Mannheim, Germany - Palastzelt Maimarktgelände