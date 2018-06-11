GHOST - Prequelle Lands At #3 On Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart

Grammy Award-winning band Ghost’s fourth sacred psalm, Prequelle, has debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, #2 Top Current Album, #1 Rock, and #2 Vinyl, with 65,653 albums sold.

Prequelle also debuted at #1 in Sweden, Norway, and Finland, #1 at Rock in the UK, and in the Top 10 overall in the UK, Germany (#2), France (#4), Australia, and Mexico. This follows over 25,000 album pre-orders (the highest in their career), over 5 million pre-release streams of first single, "Rats", and the announcement of their first ever headline arena dates. "Rats" is currently #4 at Active Rock Radio, and was the #1 National Rock Song of the Week (Music Choice).

Released on June 1st, Prequelle is now available digitally and physically via Loma Vista Recordings. On June 14th, Ghost will join Candlemass to honour Metallica by performing one of their songs as members Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo are presented with the Polar Music Prize by the King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf.

Additionally, Ghost announced a massive North American fall tour including their previously announced headline arena dates at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY that will kick off on November 1st in Chicago, IL and wrap on December 15th in Brooklyn, NY. The band will stop in Canada for shows in Toronto, ON and Laval, QC in December. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning June 12th at 10:00 am local time and general tickets will be available to the public beginning June 15th at 10:00 am local time. Pre-sale and VIP packages can be found here. A complete list of upcoming live dates are listed below.

October

26 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Center Ballroom

29 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

30 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat Theatre

November

1 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theatre

3 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

8 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

9 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

12 - San Diego, CA - Spreckels Theatre

13 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Community Center Theater

15 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic Center

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

20 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theatre

23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

24 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

25 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

30 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre

December

1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

2 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

5 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

7 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

8 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

10 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome

11 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

"Rats" video:

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)