GHOST Release A Pale Tour Named Death Recap Video

What a year is has been for Ghost. The band's new album, Prequelle, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. The single, "Rats", charted at #1 at Mainstream Rock Radio for a record-setting 8 weeks straight, and the band received two Grammy nominations - "Best Rock Album" (Prequelle) and "Best Rock Song" ("Rats").

Ghost just wrapped up its hugely successful A Pale Tour Named Death North American tour. The video below, directed by Bill Yukich, with photography by Ryan Chang, was shot at various stops along the way.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)