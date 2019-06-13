GHOST Release Chapter Seven: New World Redro Webisode

Armed with "Faith", the third hit single from Ghost's Grammy-nominated album Prequelle, #15 in this, its fourth week at Active Rock Radio, Ghost premieres a brand-new webisode, Chapter 7: New World Redro. This chapter first brings the viewer up to date with the Cardinal Copia-Papa Nihil-Sister Imperator storyline and then begins to lay the foundation for more backstory secrets yet to be revealed.

Ghost is spending the bulk of its summer as special guest on Metallica's four-leg WorldWired European Stadium Tour. Leg One saw Ghost playing to more than a quarter-million fans; Leg Two kicked off on June 8, and Legs Three and Four will take place July and August. Ghost will perform at Heavy Montreal on July 27, and then kick off its North American Ultimate Tour Named Death headline arena tour on September 13.

Ghost's North American dates are listed below.

Dates:

September

13 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

14 - Reno Events Center - Reno, NV

16 - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center - Portland, OR

17 - Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA

19 - WaMu Theatre - Seattle, WA

20 - Pacific Auditorium - Vancouver, BC

21 - So. Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

23 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

24 - The Corral - Calgary, AB

26 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

27 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID

28 - Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT *

30 - Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch - Loveland, CO

October

1 - Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

3 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD

4 - Scheels Arena - Fargo, ND *

5 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

7 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI

8 - TaxSlayer Centre - Moline, IL

10 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

11 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

15 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

17 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, ON

18 - Richcraft Tire Center - Ottawa, ON

19 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, ME

21 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

22 - The Oncenter - Syracuse, NY

24 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA

25 - Cure Insurance Arena - Trenton, NJ

26 - Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

* Twin Temple will support on this date