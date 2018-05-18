GHOST Release Official Music Video For “Dance Macabre”

Grammy® Award-winning rock band Ghost today released "Dance Macabre", the second track off the forthcoming fourth sacred psalm Prequelle. Ghost treated fans to an early listen of the track, premiering it in its entirety yesterday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring Sister Imperator, Chris Jericho, Kirk Hammett, Charlie Benante, Mike Mckenna, Aleister Black, Jessica Pimentel, Chino Moreno, Josh Barnett, Bethany Cosentino, Phil Anselmo, Young Sister Imperator, and Matt Shadows.

The album is available for pre-order now here. Limited edition bundles featuring deluxe, colored vinyl, 8-track cartridge, cassette tape, "Rats" die cut picturedisc, plague mask, musical eucharist case, pins, and more available exclusively in the Ghost Shop here here. Watch the music video for the album's lead single "Rats" below.

Prequelle tracklisting:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"See The Light"

"Miasma"

"Dance Macabre"

"Pro Memoria"

"Witch Image"

"Helvetesfonster"

"Life Eternal"

"Dance Macabre" video:

"Rats" video:

Last month Ghost announced their first-ever headline arena dates with a press conference helmed by Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator at Irving Plaza in New York City. The band will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 16th, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on December 15th. Ghost is currently on the road in the US for their Rats On The Road Tour. The band kicked off its 2018-2019 world tour earlier this month with their Rats On The Strip secret show and pop up at the Roxy in Los Angeles. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found here.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)