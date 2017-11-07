GHOST - Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order; Video Preview

November 7, 2017, 17 minutes ago

news heavy metal ghost

GHOST - Rock Iconz Statue Available For Pre-Order; Video Preview

KnuckleBonz has launched a pre-order for the Ghost Rock Iconz Statue. Only 1,666 statues will be available.

The Ghost Rock Iconz statue features Papa Emeritus III in this limited-edition collectible, which is currently in production slated for a February 2018 release date. This is a fine-art collectible; the statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. The statue stands approximately 8.5” tall and is officially licensed.

KnuckleBonz creates hi-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music. Pre-order to reserve your collectible statue.

Check out the KnuckleBonz Facebook page for updates on production.

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

Latest Reviews