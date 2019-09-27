GHOST's Prequelle Exalted Collector's Editon Out Now; "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic" 7" Also Available

Grammy-winning artist, Ghost, see its hefty Prequel Exalted Deluxe Collector's Limited Edition available today at independent record stores in the US, Canada, and across Europe. Only 5,000 numbered editions have been produced and once they're gone, they're gone.

Unveiled by Sister Imperator in the unboxing video below, Prequelle Exhalted includes a variety of exclusive items tied to the Prequelle album:

* Prequelle Limited Edition - 5000 numbered copies worldwide

* 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin

* Four 12" X 12" live photo prints

* Exclusive die-cut Prequelle artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new, mind-blowing illustrations

* Prequelle Limited Edition Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl

* Bonus 7" ("Seven Inches of Satanic Panic") with two previously unreleased songs: "Mary On A Cross," and "Kiss the Go-Goat" and alternative cover

In addition, the stand-alone "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic" double A-side 7-inch, featuring "Mary On A Cross" and "Kiss The Go-Goat," is also available today. These two songs were originally recorded and released back in 1969 by the Papa Nihil-led Ghost line-up and performed only once at The Whiskey A Go-Go. After that line-up disbanded, the original audio tapes and Super 8 footage were lost, but recently rediscovered by Papa Nihil. Ghost's current label, Loma Vista Recordings, is re-releasing the 7-inch on vinyl today.

Ghost just kicked off its Fall/Winter North American and European "The Ultimate Tour Named Death" headline arena trek that includes a performance at The Exit 111 Festival in Tennessee on October 12.

Upcoming tour dates are listed here.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)