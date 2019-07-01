GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE Talks Touring With METALLICA - "I Couldn't Really Imagine Anything More Inspiring"; Video Interview

Prior to Metallica and Ghost performing together at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on June 18th, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Ghost frontman Tobias Forge sat down for a "mid-tour natter" with Steffan Chirazi of Metallica's official fan magazine, So What!. The complete video can be seen below, an exerpt has been transcribed as follows:

How the tour’s going from your perspective? Tobias, what have you observed about Metallica and the fans, from these close quarters?

Tobias Forge: "The tour so far has been fantastic. I couldn’t really imagine anything more inspiring. And I think the setup, as well, is really good for us. We have opened up for you guys before over the years, and even though I can’t really come up with a terrible situation, when you are a 'small' band and you come in and open up for a really big band, it can turn out to be a little daunting, especially if you are basically too new of a band and you’re being thrown out of the nest when you can’t really fly? And you know, if you lose 30/40,000 people, that’s not cool. So I definitely think that now coming in at this level for us, where we’ve done a few rounds, [where] we’ve gone to most of these places several times and we already have a crowd, [it] feels like there’s enough people out there who are thinking, "I like what you do." They’re sort of policing each other a little? Certain crowds are very closed to that prospect of just letting themselves be entertained [Tobias is referring to the touring world in general and not the WorldWired journey – ED]. There are some people out there who unfortunately just don’t want to know about any other band, and they’re just closed off, won’t even give the band a chance, and that’s unfortunate. [Out here] you feel that towards the end of the show where we’re just about done, we’ve gathered a majority of the crowd, which is a very good thing. I think that you definitely need to come in at a certain level to be, I guess, welcomed by the crowd to do that, because it’s them allowing you in a way to entertain them. [Tobias turns to Kirk.] Thank you so much for taking so good care of us…"

Kirk Hammett: "It’s our honor. It really is. We are all big Ghost fans, we want to put on the best possible show for our fans, and that means bringing out the best possible bands we can to play with us. We feel it’s important to be able to put out a very well-rounded show that offers a lot of different stuff, and you guys, your music and your show – which offers so much of a different sort of thing than we do – works out really, really well. It’s a good balance."

