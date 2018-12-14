GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS Featuring Former NEVERMORE, GOD FORBID Members Release Official Video For New Song "Edge Of Time"

Mighty Music has announced the signing of Ghost Ship Octavius, the US progressive metal band featuring former Nevermore and God Forbid members. The band's sophomore release, entitled Delirium, will be released on February 22nd.

Check out the video for the band's new single, "Edge Of Time", below.

Formed in 2012 by guitarist Matthew Wicklund (God Forbid, Himsa), drummer Van Williams (Nevermore) and vocalist/guitarist Adōn Fanion, Ghost Ship Octavius began writing what would become their critically acclaimed 2015 self-titled debut release. With foundations in progressive metal, GSO are forging a fresh pathway in the metal genre by exploring emotional and melodic writing firmly founded in technical playing and memorable hooks with a common theme of darkness, hope and ghostly imagery with chilling, arctic elements throughout. Their album, Delirium, sees GSO raising the bar in both technical ability and emotional depth and color and marks the beginning of a new record label partnership with Mighty Music.

“We are beyond pleased to announce joining forces with Mighty Music, bringing forth a new and exciting chapter for GSO Worldwide.” - Matthew Wicklund, Van Williams & Adōn Fanion

“Ghost Ship Octavius is one of the most promising and professional artists I ever signed to Mighty Music. Their Delerium album is a 10/10 in my personal fanzine.” - Michael H. Andersen, Mighty Music CEO

(Photo - Charlene Tupper, Blazing Metal Photography, Immortal Affliction Photography)