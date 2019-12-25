GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS, THE FACELESS, WHIPLASH And HAVOK Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Ghost Ship Octavius, The Faceless, Whiplash and Havok are the latest acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Bands announced thus far are: Aborted, Aether Realm, The Agonist, Archon Angel, At The Gates, Atheist, Axxis, Bloodbound, Candlemass, Carach Angren, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica, Finntroll, Flotsam And Jetsam, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Havok, Ihsahn, Incantation, Kampfar, Kissin' Dynamite, Leaves' Eyes, Michael Schenker Fest, Moonsorrow, Novembers Doom, Omnium Gatherum, Origin, Orphaned Land, Soen, Sortilège, Stam1na, Suffocation, The Faceless, Devin Townsend, Trollfest, Venom, Whiplash and Wintersun.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: Moonsorrow will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety, and Wintersun will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.