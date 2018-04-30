GHOST To Perform First-Ever Headline Arena Dates At The Forum And Barclays Center; Band Shares Chapter Three: Back On The Road (Video)

Grammy Award-winning rock band Ghost have announced their first-ever headline arena dates in support of their fourth sacred psalm Prequelle. Ghost will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 16th and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on December 15th. Tickets for both shows go on sale on this Friday, May 4th at 10 AM, local time and will be available here.

Ghost broke news of the arena performances this morning with a special press conference helmed by Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator at Irving Plaza in New York City. Watch their special sermon via the band's Facebook here. The duo also debuted the Chapter Three: Back On The Road live at the event, finally putting to rest the age old question of where all the Papas go. Watch the band prepare for their upcoming tour dates in the clip below:

Prequelle (pronounced prē-KWELL) will be released on June 1st via Loma Vista Recordings. Prequelle is available for pre-order here. Limited edition bundles featuring colored vinyl with 3D lenticular cover art, 8-track cartridge, cassette tape, "Rats" die cut picture disc, plague mask, musical eucharist case, pins, and more available exclusively in the Ghost Shop here.

Prequelle was announced earlier this month alongside lead single "Rats" and an accompanying music video directed by Roboshobo. Watch the video below. "Rats" is available to stream and download now via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, and Google Play. Fans who pre-order The Album will receive an instant download of the track.

In an interesting twist in Ghost's saga, Cardinal Copia has been appointed to take over vocal duties for the forthcoming psalm. Meet him in the video below:

Lyrically, Prequelle delves into the plague, the apocalypse, and dark ages. The entire body of work is also a snapshot of the world in which we live in on a daily basis, brought to life through an emotive, enlightening, and riveting body of songs.

Prequelle tracklisting:

"Ashes"

"Rats"

"Faith"

"See The Light"

"Miasma"

"Dance Macabre"

"Pro Memoria"

"Witch Image"

"Helvetesfonster"

"Life Eternal

"Rats" video:

Next week, Ghost will embark on a US tour that will kick off on May 5th in Riverside, CA, and visit US Cities throughout the spring. Tickets for the Rats On The Road Tour are available here.

(Photo - Mikael Eriksson)